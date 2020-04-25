Those in need of safe shelter during COVID-19 are welcome at the RivCoParks campsite.
Space is available, with standard rates applying, for those seeking shelter away from friends and loved ones during these difficult times.
The spaces are open to medical workers and other essential workers.
Campers and RVs also are welcome.
For information call (951) 234-7278.
