Banning’s city council’s newest appointee brings to the governing body added expertise in public works and development.
Of three candidates interviewed during a special city council meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, the city appointed Juan “Rick” Minjares to represent District 2, replacing outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree, who has resigned from the council as he is in the process of moving to Arizona for his job.
Minjares, an engineering associate who works with private development for the city of Palm Springs, has conducted architectural advisories, handled contracts management, conducted plan check services, and consulted for community facilities districts and the city council there.
He was the last of the candidates (who were interviewed in alphabetical order) to be brought up before the council.
Also interviewed were Cindy Barrington, who had hoped to tackle the homeless issue and address infrastructure needs if she were appointed, and Al Chavez, who was concerned about food deserts and finding solutions to economic growth that did not rely on adding distribution centers. A fourth candidate, Bonnie Morse, withdrew her application at the end of August.
For Palm Springs, Minjares provides the engineering oversight for private development, reviews tract maps, cannabis applications and oversees residential issues, among other duties.
He has provided project management for Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District’s capital projects.
In his application for the council seat, he expressed an interest in using his “knowledge and experience to aid with future development, redevelopment and to possibly help with solutions to problems facing the residents” such as affordable housing.
During his interview with Banning’s city council, he told his soon-to-be colleagues that, aside from homelessness, Banning needs to address “a failing infrastructure.”
“If you’re going to bring developers in, there needs to be infrastructure to support” them, and incoming developers should help cover those costs, rather than encumbering existing residents, Minjares said.
He sees developers as providing the biggest opportunities to Banning’s future, and that they could be a key to “responsibly increasing the tax base.”
Banning is “a small city that needs good urban design that enhances its brand of ‘Endless Opportunity,’” Minjares said.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez was prepared to make a nomination before he was interrupted with discussion; several minutes later Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace went ahead and nominated Minjares, which received support from councilmembers Mary Hamlin and David Happe (who seconded the nomination). Mayor Pingree abstained, and Sanchez dissented.
In a statement following the meeting, Sanchez explained that he had planned to nominate Alberto Chavez.
“Mr. Minjares was an amazing candidate for the city council, and his credentials and expertise speak for themselves on how he can benefit the city as a whole,” Sanchez told the Record Gazette. “I wanted to nominate Alberto Chavez due to his longstanding community involvement and the family roots he has with Banning.” Sanchez also credited Chavez with having brought “many positive ideas” to the table, and added that Chavez works “hard to bridge the division that exists in Banning.”
Sanchez says that he has no reservations about Minjares’s abilities or qualifications, saying, “His extensive knowledge in city government will be a great asset to this community. I can’t wait to work with him in the future.”
