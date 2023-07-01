This year’s Relay For Life reunited cancer-surviving warriors, who led the first lap of the relay at Noble Creek Park last weekend, raising more than $81,000 toward cancer research.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement claims to be the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer.
Funds are used for research, and to provide support for cancer patients, and help pay for lifesaving screenings.
Unlike in years past when it was the San Gorgonio Pass Relay For Life, this year the event was sponsored as the county’s effort to “bring all communities together for One Fight, One Day, One Mission to end cancer as we know it,” said Relay For Life Riverside County East Manager Cathi Hill, who lives in Sun Lakes in Banning. “This year was a rebuilding year, and new as a countywide event. We hope to bring more teams from more communities for our 2024 event.”
Last weekend 25 teams hailed from as far as Palm Desert, Riverside, Wildomar, Nuevo, Menifee, Perris and Hemet, in addition to local teams from Banning and Beaumont.
There were nearly 300 participants who came out to support this year’s iteration of Relay For Life, which included the iconic luminaria ceremony in which bags depicting the names of individuals who are fighting, or who have lost, a battle with cancer are placed over a light or candle to illuminate the name, which are placed around the track.
“It was a great event. Lots of fun was had while raising money for the Relay and American Cancer Society,” said Mayda Cox of Banning, whose mother lost her battle to lung cancer in 2002. “I have participated in relays locally for more than 10 years, and I’m excited it has been brought back to our community. I look forward to an even bigger event next year to remember those we have lost, and celebrate those that are in the middle of their cancer journey — as well as those who will have fought and won their fight.”
Laura Lopez of Beaumont likes to support her community, having been born in Banning.
“This has been my community my whole life; anytime I can support the community, I do. A lot of people around me have been experiencing or being diagnosed with cancer, including a close family friend who after a year just learned that she’s cancer-free for now. We’ll take our wins!”
While Lopez was present for the first half of the event, she was slightly disappointed that more people didn’t come out to support the American Cancer Society’s signature event.
“I don’t feel like I saw a lot of people there. Even though I knew the event was going on, it was just overshadowed by so many sporting events nearby,” that were occurring simultaneously around Noble Creek Park, and figured that the event just needs time to regain its momentum.
To learn more, visit online at acsresources.org/relayforlife.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
