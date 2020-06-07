When Beaumont City Councilman Lloyd White’s children were younger, he would take them to the public pool, affectionately referred to as “The Plunge” in August for swim lessons.
While lifeguards came prepare wearing wet suits, most children taking lessons did not, and by the end of each lesson, he claimed that his children “were blue.”
He transferred lessons to Beaumont High School’s pool which is heated.
The Plunge’s surrogates were just one component of the five-year capital improvement plan that was approved Tuesday night at the city council’s meeting.
As part of the CIP, developer impact fees were portrayed as funding an $850,000 splash pad at recently acquired Nicklaus Park, and another one for $500,000 at Rangel Park.
They’re scheduled for funding in the 2021 fiscal year.
Previously, the city announced closure of the Plunge as being a consequence of the pandemic.
Bypassed in discussion was the fact that additional funds to expand Nicklaus Park and to add lighting in excess of $1 million was part of that CIP, too.
Instead, concerns from citizens who wrote or messaged in to the council decried the lack of fewer things for younger people to do now that the Plunge is closed this summer, magnified by COVID-19 quarantines.
No one addressed $18 million set aside for a new city hall, or $5 million for the 2nd Street expansion, or the $1 million for the widening of 1st Street, via development impact fees.
No one blinked at $750,000 to overhaul the city’s traffic signals.
Instead, Assistant City Manager Kristine Day explained the community benefits of having a splash pad—referred to as a splash park on the city’s agenda.
“It would be lit, and there would be adjoining shade structure. And they’re not limited to toddlers. People of all ages” can enjoy a splash pad, she said.
Insurance would also be cheaper, since the water is shallow enough that drowning is not an issue.
Unlike the Plunge, there would be no entry fees to the city’s splash parks, which according to City Manager Todd Parton, were a deterrent for some.
Councilman Julio Martinez said “The pool is a community anchor, but it doesn’t justify the upkeep” since not as many people are willing to venture into a frigid pool and pay a couple of bucks to do so. “I could see where a splash pad would be a draw.”
Councilman White appreciated the fact that splash pads are accessible to those with handicaps.
Councilwoman Nancy Carroll said “I would like to have a pool and a splash pad,” but “the Plunge — I don’t want to call it a money pit — but we’re behind the curve in keeping up with it. This is the best and most positive answer for a wider range of the community.”
The city’s five-year capital improvement plan passed unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.