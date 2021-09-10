BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
The shuttered Museum of Pinball will host an auction this weekend and next, inviting bidders to find gems among the $8 million-worth of 1,100 or so vintage and modern pinball games and arcade games.
The museum, which operated in Banning for nearly eight years and hosted several Arcade Expos that attracted thousands from around the world to Banning, had intended to move to the former Desert Sun building in Palm Springs.
While the museum’s move there had been approved by that city last April, a combination of the pandemic, costs of moving all that inventory and renovating the building near the Palm Springs Air Museum proved to be too costly, according to spokeswoman Lauren Hebroni.
Since the Museum of Pinball — previously located on Hathaway Street across from Banning Municipal Airport — closed, the former Deutsch electronics property has been rezoned for cannabis cultivation.
The arcade and pinball collection built up over decades by John Weeks will be auctioned off by Anaheim-based Captain’s Auction Warehouse, and will take place at the 40,000 square-foot facility at 700 S. Hathaway St. between Sept. 10-12, and Sept. 24-26.
Friday sessions begin with a hands-on preview at noon, followed by bidding that begins at 11 a.m.
The event is open for in-person attendees, but requires a fully refundable $300 cash deposit at registration.
Real-time and live online bidding will be available at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com, and will be broadcast via Twitch TV at https://bit.ly/2Cn6zt9 .
Items in the collection date as far back as the 1960s, including rare solid-state and electro mechanical games, including Atari Star Wars Cockpit, Original Nutting Computer Space games, and Bally Midway Discs of Tron, and the more recent Addams Family Gold Special pinball machine and one-of-a-kind Magic Girl pinball machine.
“This once-in-a-lifetime private collection of games from the Museum of Pinball will never come up for auction again,” insists Chris Campbell, owner of Captain’s Auction Warehouse & Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim. “Although the museum’s era is coming to an end, its legacy will continue through the distribution of its iconic collection, as pinball and classic arcade fans all over the world play on with the very items that made the museum so special.”
While Weeks’s Palm Springs-based Weeks Investment Group will continue to own the property, conditional use permits have been approved for Irvine-based Hathaway Diamondfly, LLC for a commercial cannabis cultivation business at the 13-acre campus, with one building encompassing 12,000 square feet, and the other 22,295 square feet, which will soon be equipped with grow rooms, a dry and trim room, a clone room, and office and storage space.
