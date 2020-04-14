Banning High School alumnus Carl Lovings is not happy being out in the open as a homeless man.
A boarded up blue commercial building that he and nearly 30 others had been squatting in accommodated their needs perfectly, in his opinion.
The building is up for sale.
Within the past couple of weeks, the squatters were evicted by the city and transferred to the city-owned land a stone’s throw away, catty-corner behind that blue building.
It is not the first time the city has had to evict squatters from the otherwise unoccupied building, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
Lovings has a lot of misgivings about the city of Banning, which he claims is being contradictory as to its message about the homeless: “Why would they put us out here in the desert?” he asks, referring to their new temporary parcel of open space just east of the courthouse.
More than a dozen tents and makeshift shelters were scattered along the edge of a dirt field.
The city of Banning had dropped off portable toilets and a Dumpster to make it easier for those staying there to keep the area clean.
Nonprofits and churches have been dropping by with supplies and food.
Lovings is adamant that “the lady who owns the building told us it’s OK to stay there, as long as we cleaned it up.”
That’s contrary to the city’s view that the property owner has on multiple occasions requested the help of the city to evict trespassers.
Lovings is also under the impression that the city, in coordination with “the government” has access to $500 million to help the homeless.
“Does this look like $500 million to you?” he asks in disgust, surveying the dirt field lined with makeshift shelters among the treeline.
He attended Banning High School and graduated just a couple years or so ahead of City Councilwoman Colleen Wallace, whose district the homeless encampment sits in.
Wallace has been out there with humanitarian Juanita Diaz to hand out food and supplies to those staying there.
According to Lovings, the city had previously told homeless people not to be in that same field.
Lovings, who is prone to seizures, says that his family dealt with a deadbeat landlord who did nothing when their floor allegedly caved in, and they were evicted due to safety reasons, and lost a court battle to be allowed back in, claiming they ended up being charged for trespassing.
The “blue building” was a safe space for him and his friends, Lovings claims.
“Inside we could be warm and healthy. They give us no reason at all and put us out in the cold.”
Steven Douglas, a retired sheriff who was once president of the nonprofit Faith In Action, used to work with that organization to provide assistance to the homeless.
He does not agree that moving the homeless and confining them to a stretch of city-owned open space by the Banning Justice Center is the wisest way to help them.
“I understand the problem. I’m not a heartless guy,” he says.
But, in his observations, he insists that “the majority of homeless in town want to sit around and do their drugs and expect the rest of us to alter our lifestyles to accommodate them, and that’s wrong,” he insists.
In his opinion, the city has “the right” to commandeer hotels suffering from low occupancy due to the quarantine orders and fill them with homeless folks until it all blows over, though the city disagrees.
According Schulze, the owner of the commercial building at 553 W. Ramsey St., which the owner has been trying to sell, harbored nearly 30 homeless individuals, and had asked for the city’s help in getting them removed.
“The city is aware of roughly 60 homeless who live in our community. Most of those individuals have ties to the city,” Schulze says, though “Occasionally we get someone who is new, like an inmate who is released from the county jail with nowhere to go.”
Faith In Action helped provide some of the tents that have been distributed, Schulze says.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” he admits, and it is temporary until the city can come up with a longer-term solution as to what to do with everyone who has been invited to stay there.
Todd Pikop, 63, another Banning High School alumnus, has been homeless “off and on for about nine years.”
He had been taking care of his mother at a house along a golf course in Hemet; when she passed away, “I couldn’t find a job fast enough,” and could not prove that he had a right to be at the house. His relatives fought him for it, he claims, and charged him with breaking and entering and trespassing.
“All my tools, everything I owned was in that house, and it was all taken from me,” he says. He ended up in jail, and his relatives sold everything he owned, he says.
“My father had just passed away, and my ex-wife and relatives just kept taking things away from me, and I didn’t know how to stop it,” Pikop says. So he returned to his roots.
He says “the police” issued him the green tent he has been using.
“It’s just been rough. We were fine in that lady’s building, but that seemed to be a problem,” Pikop says. “Out here it gets cold and wet at night.”
Valentino Lopez, 48, claims to have been a former fabricator, forklift operator and rap artist. He has been homeless for about five years. Originally from Highland, he had been housesitting for a home in Banning, he says, before being fired and ended up homeless.
His adult children do not keep in touch with him, he says. “I think I may be a grandfather,” but he has no real way to know.
“Three years ago we were in the next field over,” Lopez says. “I used to use trash to build shelters, and burned some at night to keep warm, but the working class neighbors in the apartments across the way thought it was an eyesore. The city doesn’t have shelter programs, and every day it’s something different: you can’t be here, you can’t be there.”
He says he is thankful for the assistance and food provided by organizations like Set Free Church.
“We don’t want to be here, but it’s necessary to be here, so we’re not sitting in someone’s garage,” Lopez says.
The move had nothing to do with the quarantine orders from the county and state, though city manager Schulze points out “Having 30 people in an unsanitary building is an incubator to spread disease.”
He says that the city is working with the county’s Economic Development Agency to fund up to five trailers to temporarily move some homeless individuals into, at a yet-to-be-determined location.
Abel Barajas has dropped by, as have so many others, to drop off clothes that formerly belonged to his children, emulating his aunt Juanita Diaz, who is out at the field regularly to provide what she can to help.
“These were just sitting in a garage. I’m sure there are people out here who needed them more,” he says.
Diaz explains her role as a caretaker for anyone who needs help, whether it is family members and their children who need a stable place to be, or providing food to the homeless, it is simply the right thing to do.
“We’re not going to be able to please everyone” by accommodating the homeless and others in less fortunate circumstances, and inconveniencing those who disagree that the city should allow squatters to stay on city property, but “If no one wants to help, that’s on them,” Diaz says. “When it’s my time to stand before our Father in Heaven, He will know what I did. And, it makes me feel good.”
“I know what it’s like to struggle. I was a single mom and barely had enough. I made sure my kids never suffered as a result of that, and I want the people out here to know that someone does care about them.”
Councilwoman Wallace, representing District 5, feels compelled to do what she can personally.
“I’m helping my people,” pure and simple she explains. “I know a lot of them, or I knew them when they were little, or knew their parents. Some of them are not in their right mind, but my heart still goes out to them.”
While she and Diaz were out one day handing out bags of food, Wallace noted “Just as many people who drove by offering to help, passed by with judgmental looks.”
To those in the field, “They’re people too. That could be you out there. I’m not worried about the backlash” of helping. “These are residents in my community, and I want to help them.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
