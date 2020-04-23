The Record Gazette wants to celebrate the accomplishments of seniors who are graduating from local schools.

Every week, the Record Gazette will publish photos with the seniors’ names and any additional information, i.e. special honors, clubs, sports or scholarships, on the newspaper website as well as in the printed edition.

Interested persons can send the information to editor@recordgazette.net.

This is a free service provided by the Record Gazette.

3
1
0
0
0

More from this section

CHP warns against temptation to speed during quarantine

CHP warns against temptation to speed during quarantine

Caltrans announced a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to urge drivers in the state to slow down given a recent 87 percent increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 m.p.h. that coincides with decreased traffic volumes …

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.