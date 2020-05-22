The Record Gazette office will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
We will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 a.m.
We look forward to assisting you with all your needs after the holiday!
Our sincere gratitude to those brave men and women who have served our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.