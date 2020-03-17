BY JULIE FARREN
Record Gazette
Realtors are scaling back on the number of homes they are showing for sale or limiting access to realtor offices in the San Gorgonio Pass area and the Inland Empire.
Linda Lou Pippenger, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters in Beaumont, said the weekly realtor tours of homes has been discontinued. This includes Banning, Beaumont, Calimesa and Cherry Valley.
Coldwell Banker’s office on East Sixth Street has been quiet, said Pippenger.
No public access is allowed at the Board of Realtors office in Redlands.
Open houses also are being discouraged.
Diana Mangan, owner of Solera Realty Team, has been in real estate for 14 years. She started her own company, Solera Realty Team, less than a year ago and her son, Ben Singleton, is the broker.
Mangan said the coronavirus outbreak has not affected her business directly since she is a listing agent.
“So far, nothing has changed,” Mangan said.
As for the household moving industry, technology has changed the way that businesses are getting customers.
Tim Burgess, owner of Burgess Moving and Storage in Riverside, said that household moving companies, including his, are having potential customers take home videos to display their property.
Although it is less expensive for a potential client to do this rather than send an estimator out, it is making more sense now for businesses to control exposure to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.