Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, LLC announced Feb. 12 its affiliation with Oak Valley Realty in Beaumont, Calif. The family-owned and oriented company, founded by Peter and Mary Tripp, will now be known as Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Oak Valley.
“We’re bullish on Beaumont as an attractive region to call home, and our affiliation with the leading lifestyle brand will underscore what so many people are discovering and appreciating about the heart of the Inland Empire. In addition, the proprietary marketing programs offered by Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, combined with the sophisticated suite of business-building tools, technology and marketing platforms, will allow us to better capture new clientele, attract more agents and support our company’s growth for the future,” Peter Tripp says.
The firm serves the Inland Empire including Beaumont, Yucaipa, Calimesa, Highland, Redlands, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Banning.
Within commuting distance of Coachella Valley, Riverside and San Bernardino and for some residents, Los Angeles, Beaumont and the surrounding region offers a slower and quieter pace of life as well as a lower cost of living, attracting clients from Los Angeles County, Orange County and western Riverside County.
It may come as no surprise that the popularity of Beaumont is booming. According to the U.S. Census, Beaumont is the third fastest growing city in California. This accelerated growth could be attributed to large institutional investors as well as smaller LLCs steadily releasing properties onto the market providing a new source of inventory. Renters are also entering the homebuying market in greater numbers to take advantage of historically low interest rates.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Oak Valley is the ninth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 19th BHGRE franchisee in California.
