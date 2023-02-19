Reading opportunities at Opportunity Village

A Little Free Library was unveiled Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, exclusively for the residents of Opportunity Village in Banning, the program for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.
A few employees from the city’s Public Works Department, the Banning Public Library and volunteers nonprofits A Better Banning and the Friends of the Banning Library (which cosponsored the Little Free Library along with Morongo Community Outreach) gathered on a brisk and blustery morning for the ribbon-cutting occasion.
The city’s Public Works Department secured a location within Opportunity Village and set up a sturdy planter that could hold up the Little Free Library.
None of the residents of the program appeared to attend the brief celebration, but it will be there specifically for their benefit, as the premises are closed to the public.
Linda Page of the Friends of the Banning Library, and Banning Library Manager Fernando Morales, were among those offering remarks of gratitude for the help and collaboration among the groups involved.
Chris Castorena and Shane Arch, both from A Better Banning, also spoke to the handful of folks gathered, and competed with the cacophony of the freeway traffic and passing trains to express their messages.
“It’s a labor of love that will be impactful to the community,” Castorena said.
Arch read from prepared comments, “These books that fill this library are more than just a collection of words and stories. They represent the freedom to take control of our lives; they represent entertainment, a quest for knowledge, and a dedication to self-improvement,” and referred to them as “an emblem of opportunity.”
Most of the books will be resupplied by Friends of the Banning Library and A Better Banning, according to Castorena, whose father Chris Castorena Sr. drops by the village a couple times a week to distribute food, and has promised to remind residents that the library resource is there on site for them.
