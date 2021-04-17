On Dec.15, 2020 Banning Police Department received emergency calls from a residence in the 500 block of North Hathaway Street in Banning in reference to a burglary in progress.
Callers advised the suspect had forced his way into a residence and into the bedroom of a minor child, where he started sexually assaulting the victim.
Family members arrived and caught the suspect in the act who then fled the area on foot.
Officers arrived in the area and conducted a search for the suspect; however, he was unable to be located at that time.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Di Marques Travian Washington of Rialto.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Washington arrested in Georgia, on April 9, 2021. Washington had changed his appearance and fled the state to avoid capture.
He was booked into jail and is awaiting extradition back to California to stand trial.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
