Beaumont’s city council received several updates on the activities of its departments Tuesday evening, from a perspective on homelessness to assurances that the Cherry Festival’s input would be sought as the city works on seeking an engineering consultant for Stewart Park.
The city is working on working within a previously outlined budget for improvements on the triangular parcel that is Rangel Park.
A new restroom and concession stand has been installed at the park. The old restroom facility was demolished, ushering a temporary period of darkness: electrical utilities had been wired through the demolished facility, and now the city is working on getting lights turned back on for the park.
The new building is slightly smaller than what was anticipated, freeing up a little bit of space.
Plans had previously called for shade structures and a splash pad; on the far north end a picnic area. Previous concerns that there may not be enough space for a splash pad may not necessarily be true, City Manager Todd Parton explained.
He said the city would make efforts to conserve existing trees, notwithstanding being in the way of construction, or removal due to safety concerns.
The $1,367,213 overall budget will nearly double what was originally estimated, when the city factors in the $337,960 in demolition costs; $716,132 in field improvements for the ballfield and basketball court; $1,720,625 for play area and plaza improvements; $300,000 for electrical improvements; and half a million dollars for field lighting.
As of November 2021 those costs were estimated to be $3,574,707.
Julio Martinez believes that the baseball field should be the priority, along with its seating and lighting, as well as the restrooms, and said “We have to be careful about doing too much with what we don’t have. The community wanted the baseball and the restroom; now we need a playground; the other stuff to me comes if we have the money. I would like to see a splash pad, but there are limitations with the electrical issues and so forth, but we have to be realistic,” and expressed concern about getting the community’s hopes up with pitching forth a bunch of ideas, only to realize the costs keep adding up.
Resident Leslie Rios told the council that he appreciated the railroad theme, and was content with the park’s improvements without a splash pad.
Parton explained that the scope of what the council wants for Rangel Park goes beyond the scope of what the city originally budgeted for — from laying sod to installing new fencing — and though development impact fees, community development block grant funds and other funds are available according to Parton, the city needs to know which amenities to prioritize for the park, and bring everything within an $800,000 or so budget.
Councilman David Fenn didn’t think a splash pad is needed and felt that rather than gamble and have it under-utilized, to focus instead on installing the one at Stewart Park, and put emphasis on investing in other aspects of Rangel Park.
Councilman Rey Santos said “It’s nice to have a destination in our barrio district; everyone there will appreciate the improvements, especially the basketball court, the restrooms,” but cautioned about starting out with a plan with a slew of ideas, only to work on one element at a time, and then wonder whether the city can continue to complete the project.
“I don’t want to do a baseball field, and this, and then see what will happen on the next project. We put the budget together; let’s finish that project. We’re piecemealing it. If we’re going to finish it, finish it. This council has to do a commitment; I hope we can go in direction of do it as soon as possible, because that community is suffering: they haven’t had baseball events there in over a year-and-a-half.
Parton’s translation of what the council wants to see for a future update on Rangel Park includes removing the splash pad component and freeing it up as open space for playspace, and assuring a full half-court for basketball, as well as the baseball stadium, with the understanding that the city is not redesigning its concept for Rangel Park; rather, simply going back to its architectural consultant and reining in the scope within the city’s budget: prioritize baseball first, playscape area, and the flex basketball court.
If additional funding becomes available after those priorities are taken care of, then the city can consider adding shade structures and adding picnic and barbecue features.
