By PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend.
Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
The main event featured mutton busting, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, tie-down roping, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Executive Board Member Amy Pippenger was delighted that the rain settled for Saturday night’s performance.
“We are glad that everyone came out to support the rodeo, vendors and the community,” said Pippenger. “Watching the weather was something that we were concerned with.”
Pippenger was excited about this year’s rodeo.
“We’ve got Felix Santana, from Jalisco, Mexico,” said Pippenger. “He is presenting a Spanish-style of riding on his Andalusian stallion Romano.”
Country stars Adam Doleac and Drew Parker provided the entertainment for the weekend.
San Bernardino resident Elizabeth Correa was happy to be at the Stagecoach Days Rodeo.
“I think it’s cute to see the kids riding the sheep [mutton busting],” said Correa. “They just hold on to the wool and ride. Some of them held on for a long time.”
Correa likes that the rodeo is still around.
“I grew up with the rodeo and livestock ranches,” said Correa. “You don’t see rodeos around here that often. I’m glad that they are still here.
“Next year, I think I’ll bring my nieces and nephew to see this. After all, this type of activity is part of my Mexican culture.”
Hesperia resident Gordon Gertner was in the stands to support his granddaughter Kailey Brown.
Gertner had saved seats for almost the entire family.
“The wind and rain didn’t seem to bother the riders,” said Gertner. “The rodeo was well-organized. The livestock didn’t seem to mind the rain.”
Gertner likes that Banning hosts a rodeo each year.
“This rodeo is for the whole family,” said Gertner. “The announcer said a prayer for the spectators, athletes, livestock, the families and the military folks that couldn’t be here.”
The California Cadet Corps. from Banning High School opened the rodeo by presenting the colors.
“We are very proud of the squad,” said Corporal Martinez, of the Cadet Corps. “This group gets to represent the Coast Guard to the community.”
Pippenger was appreciative of the sponsors of the rodeo.
“This rodeo is a success because of the generous support of our sponsors, vendors and the fans,” said Pippenger. “Their help makes the Banning Stagecoach Days Rodeo a success, year after year.
“We hope to see everyone come out next year to support the athletes and the community at the Stagecoach Days Rodeo.”
