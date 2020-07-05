It is commonplace for family to visit their elderly family members at a skilled nursing facility; but perhaps a little less unlikely is a father and mother visiting their 27-year-old son at one.
One of the most unimaginable days of Isaac Buchanan’s life was the day his 20-year-old son was struck by a car and sustained a brain injury that would change his and his family’s life.
20-year-old Corey Buchanan liked to street luge on a skateboard. He carved and careened streets low and fast, gaining speeds up to 50 MPH, with very little between him and the coarse asphalt.
Eight years ago in October, Corey blew through a stop sign on his skateboard in Rancho Cucamonga and was hit head on by a car.
Isaac said his son flew 98 feet in the air and then landed on his head.
Corey was airlifted to Arrowhead Medical Center, where he was met by four surgeons in the operating room.
Personnel at Arrowhead Medical told Isaac there was a 15-minute window of survival and Corey had just made it in time — but that he might be in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.
The surgeons put a shunt in Corey’s brain, which removed excess spinal fluid and decreased the chances of brain pressure at harmful levels.
Subsequently, Corey was in a coma for three months after surgery.
When he woke from the coma, he didn’t talk right away. Actually, it took him a year to say a word, according to Isaac.
“It was like a baby learning to talk,” said Isaac.
Due to the accident and the surgery Corey has severe long-term memory loss. He doesn’t’ remember the accident.
Isaac compares Corey’s memory loss to Drew Barrymore’s character in the Adam Sandler film “50 First Dates.”
Much of Corey’s life has to be retold to him by Isaac and his wife Tressa — over and over again.
Isaac and Tressa of Beaumont had to make the difficult decision to put their young son in a skilled nursing facility largely in part to his reliance on a wheelchair, his need to wear diapers and his severe memory loss.
Corey is at Cherry Valley Health Care, which is a skilled nursing facility and nursing home in Banning. He has been there for seven years.
He has his own dorm, where he plays video games. Playstation and the Nintendo Wii console adorn his room, along with puzzles and other things for him to occupy his day.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Isaac would bring him home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that he could do his physical therapy, but many skilled nursing facilities and assisted living homes have not allowed visitors because of how vulnerable their residents are to the virus.
“It is so hard right now,” Isaac said. “Corey doesn’t grasp what is happening.”
Corey was diagnosed with COVID-19 a month ago.
He has been shuffled to different wings of the facility —the COVID-19 positive wings — so that he is quarantined from others who were not diagnosed with the virus.
However, Isaac does not believe Corey really ever had the virus
“The accident took away his ability to cry (his tear ducts were damaged), his sense of smell and taste,” Issac said. “So I don’t know if he ever really had COVID-19.”
The CDC has stated that losing taste and the sense of smell can be key indicators that someone may have the virus.
Although, Corey has shown no other symptoms and has tested twice for the virus, with both results negative.
Isaac and Tressa have had few interactions with Corey since the pandemic. There was a couple of times Isaac dropped off donuts for employees and was able to shake Corey’s hand; but there has also been a few times when Corey was outside smoking and Isaac snuck into the courtyard to give him a hug and a kiss.
“I’m a very affectionate man,” Isaac said. “This is just unbearable — not being able to at least hug my son.”
Isaac said Corey’s memory has regressed during the pandemic and asks daily about getting out and doing his physical therapy.
“He’s gained 20 pounds because all he does is sit all day right now,” Isaac said.
During this confusing time, Isaac can’t help but be concerned about employees coming and going every day.
“I have panic attacks at night. My mind is constantly thinking about him,” said Isaac, but more importantly “I can’t hold his hand during this time.”
Editor Rachael Garcia may be reached at rgarcia@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x120.
