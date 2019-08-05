Pursuit ends in Banning near Sun Lakes

On Aug. 1 shortly after 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Indio Dispatch Center broadcasted a pursuit in progress on Interstate 10 eastbound, approaching the Riverside County line.
A solo CHP motorcycle officer from the CHP San Bernardino Area was in pursuit and assistance was requested.
The suspect vehicle, a gray Ford Mustang, was originally wanted for speeding and no license plates in San Bernardino County.
An enforcement stop was initiated and the Mustang failed to yield to the patrol motorcycle’s red lights and siren.
At 7:42 a.m., the Mustang exited the Interstate 10 freeway to Beaumont Avenue, and was immediately met by CHP San Gorgonio Pass area units.
The Mustang traveled throughout portions of unincorporated Riverside County, Beaumont and Banning city limits, at speeds up to 100 m.p.h.
At 8 a.m. hours, the Mustang passed through the Sun Lakes area of Banning. Shortly thereafter, the Mustang abruptly came to a stop on a dirt road and was abandoned by the driver and solo occupant.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody by CHP officers without any further incident.
No injuries were sustained to CHP officers or the suspect as a result this incident.
However, it was later discovered that the Mustang struck an innocent bystander’s vehicle and caused minor damage when it exited the freeway to Beaumont Avenue.
Charges recommended to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office include felony pursuit violations, resisting arrest, fleeing the scene of a traffic accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
The CHP San Gorgonio Pass area office is handling all reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.