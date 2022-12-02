Providing HELP where it is needed, year-round

Peter Tozer, 75, a retired social worker who helped nonprofits in third world countries in his former life, now lives in a mobile home in Banning, relying on $1,000 in monthly social security benefits.
Without the support and friendship he gets through the nonprofit HELP Inc. food pantry at 53 S. Sixth St. in Banning, life would be a bigger hardship.
“I’m really thankful to them,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I live on social security and struggle to pay my bills. I don’t have a car due to a stroke I had number of years ago; getting around is a pain, so being able to have a month’s worth of food in my house more than helps me out.”
One of HELP’s biggest fundraising components is its annual holiday thrift store, which is now open for business, less than a block away from Ramsey Street at the organization’s distribution center.
Year-round, HELP (an acronym for Hope, Empathy, Love, Prayer) helps distribute food provided by the USDA, and operates its storefront, which operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
“What they give is such a variety, it’s really great — not just the canned government foods, but food from other sources like sausages and chicken,” according to Tozer.
Perhaps just as important, though, is that he has “made some friends up there, too.”
“The people are so helpful. At some places like food distribution centers, volunteers are not always so friendly and look down on you. They don’t judge” at HELP, Tozer said.
“Their second-hand store has quality things that you could get from Nordstrom’s — the quality is just so great.”
That’s a delightful problem to have, notes Cathy Small, co-manager of the thrift shop. “It gets expensive volunteering here: you find lots of good stuff,” even if they are sold at reasonable and discounted prices.
A back room stores boxes with clearly labeled items for the holiday season, distinguished from inventory that are intended for the rest of the year.
Volunteers like 94-year-old Mary Datillo, who washes the donations and spends hours pricing them, are the backbone of not just the thrift store, but the food pantry that gives away food every month.
Nearly 60 volunteers, including the volunteer administrators and board members, serve more than 600 families each month; in a given year, HELP distributes 400,000 pounds of food to struggling families and homeless individuals (families come in once a month, homeless folks are invited by once a week).
This year has been a challenge for HELP and other food pantries, notes President Patrick Froehle.
He likens the situation to being the perfect storm for food banks: prices are high, availability is low for certain food products, and the demand continues to soar.
According to Froehle, 465 more individuals came in through the month of June compared to last year, and the homeless count has doubled, while donations have started to dry up.
“It takes a village” to provide the support HELP does, he said. Fortunately, the organization is solvent, and has no employee costs.
“We’ve got enough to cover our expenses, primarily through the thrift store,” he said. “Business there is up 30 percent, and the prices are the best in town.”
It helps, he points out, that HELP owns its own building, which was purchased during a period of redevelopment; the nonprofit, established 40 years ago by the Catholic Church in Beaumont, purchased the land on which the nonprofit now sits.
It was originally two lots; the front lot was sold, since the city could not allow them to open a thrift store directly on Ramsey Street.
They qualify to make purchases through Feeding America at a discount.
And organizations such as the Laura May Stewart Trust and the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust and homeowners in the Four Seasons community pitch in thousands nearly every year to enable HELP to provide assistance in the community.
Businesses also pitch in.
Volunteer Charlie Friese lauds New York-based Bombas, a clothing company that matches donations to its sales.
“They sell a pair, they give a pair” of socks, Friese explained. “I wrote to them, and didn’t hear back for six months. Then they sent us four to five hundred socks to be given away to the homeless. We can’t sell them” per the company’s conditions for donations, but it extends HELP’s ability to provide one of the top three clothing requests that come from homeless individuals.
The community, too, steps up: the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club recently donated boxes of loaves of bread contributed by its members; the local Boy Scouts troops held canned food drives in front of area Stater Bros. markets and collected 1,750 pounds of canned goods for HELP in the past month, and more were collected from families within the Beaumont Unified School District.
HELP beneficiary Peter Tozer is not convinced that enough people who could use HELP’s help know of the organization.
“City council is always raising utility rates and their budget is always needing more money,” Tozer points out. “Banning’s not a rich city, especially on the east side. When I talk to people, I don’t know why more people don’t use HELP’s service. More people should be aware of what they do.”
And, Tozer notes, “One of the reasons I’m so appreciative of these guys: I know none of them gets a penny for what they do. I’ve gotten to know [thrift store manager] Rich (Taulton), who works there every day, and he does so much. All the people there, I really appreciate them, and those who donate as well.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss, a member of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
