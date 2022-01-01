BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
In a video promoting Starting Line Strength and Stability Center for individuals with Parkinson’s, none of the participants show any evidence of quivering hands or extremities.
There they are, in a boxing ring, focused intensely on the instructor before them, throwing jabs that look like they could leave bruises if the recipient wasn’t wearing protection.
While the video was filmed elsewhere, a nonprofit program being housed at Beaumont High School, Starting Line Strength and Stability Center starts its Rock Steady Boxing program in January to help individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease ease symptoms of stiffness, improve their gait, and enhance their vocal capability.
“Typically these individuals are given very minimal medical coverage because it is a progressive disease,” says the organization’s founder Christine Guevara, a teacher at the high school and an occupational therapist specializing in neurological disorders who has been leading classes for Beaumont’s students, some of whom will be interns with the program. “New research shows that, with intensive and consistent exercise, individuals are not only slowing down the progression, but in some cases improving their abilities.”
Guevara worked with individuals who had had strokes as part of a student-run clinic while she attended college.
According to Guevara’s research, participants see improvement if they are involved at least four times a week in a program such as Starting Line.
Further, she believes there are roughly 14,000 individuals throughout Riverside County who may be suffering from Parkinson’s Disease that could benefit from an organization such as Starting Line.
The program was designed by interns over the past couple of years, and the program will give them an opportunity to train with individuals experiencing Parkinson’s Disease.
In preparation, students studied mobility issues, fall prevention and recovery methods, nutrition, exercise assistance, dementia, communication skills, CPR, patient transfers, and how to take patients’ vital signs.
The neurological-based Starting Line Strength and Stability Center exercises lined up for those who sign up for the low-cost program involve stretches, weights, speech and volume control, balance, cognition exercises, and most notably, boxing.
Participants can expect to participate in low-impact boxing three 90-minute sessions a week.
On Jan. 11, the program will start with its first several “boxers.”
As Guevara notes, “There aren’t a lot of resources in the area” for people with neurological disorders.
When it comes to Parkinson’s patients, according to Guevara, “Individuals with Parkinson’s lose the ability to produce adequate dopamine. Events of enjoyment, happiness and exercise triggers production of dopamine, which in turn helps control symptoms” related to Parkinson’s Disease, and helps generate the neurotransmitters to send the chemical messengers that seem to improve the symptoms that patients exhibit.
In addition to non-contact boxing, interns will direct participants to do tai chi, yoga, and cycling.
Hannah Barlow, a senior at Beaumont High, expresses pride in helping develop the program. She plans to become a physician’s assistant, or work in a lab as a scientist. She has appliced to a nursing program at Brigham Young University.
“For the past couple of years we’ve been planning this” during the chaos of the pandemic, “and now we’re starting our own clinic,” Barlow says.
Classmate Jarred David aspires to be a registered nurse.
“We’ve learned a lot” through the high school’s Career Technical Education department, David says. “We’ve studied anatomy of muscle structures, we’ve learned to take vitals, and how to transfer patients from the edge of a bed and set them in various positions.”
The concept of Rock Steady Boxing is exciting for him, since he says “I’ve done a little boxing myself: my dad and I used to go to a boxing gym in San Bernardino. I really like this idea.”
David imagines that patients in the program will likely start with working on gait improvement, stretch their ranges of motion, and assist in their stability.
Classes are $75 per month, though sponsorship programs will be available to ensure that anyone who wishes to take advantage of Rock Steady Boxing will not be deterred by cost.
Training and group exercises are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional class times may be added as the program’s membership increases.
For more information, contact the Starting Line Strength and Stability Center, which is located at Beaumont High School, 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont, and may be reached at (951) 755-7070.
