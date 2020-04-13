BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
John Anthony Ornelas was transferred to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning a couple of years ago after spending time in juvenile hall.
He was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, carjacking and murder, and is serving a 13-year sentence.
Ornelas, 20, told the Record Gazette that he is concerned that the county jail system’s cases of COVID-19 are being transferred to his facility, and that the prison is not providing adequate measures for inmates to protect themselves from the potential spread of the virus.
The air conditioning is constantly pumping ventilation 24-7, Ornelas says, and he is concerned that contaminated air could be flowing freely.
“They say it’s on all the time because the virus can’t live in cold air,” Ornelas reports.
Only last weekend were inmates issued face masks, he says.
And though he is aware that bleach is on hand at the facility, it is not supplied to inmates.
Ornelas acknowledges the caution guards exercise in providing chemicals to inmates.
“We don’t have the right cleaning supplies” to disinfect areas around them, Ornelas says. “There’s no way to clean ourselves.”
And while he has no proof, and no staff at the jail has told inmates anything, Ornelas is worried that there are inmates in quarantined isolation, and two other pods are on some kind of medical lockdown.
“It’s not just the flu” as they are being told, Ornelas says. “Cops are walking in and out with face masks and nurses wearing full gear,” and no one will tell him anything.
With the air conditioning running constantly, Ornelas says that his allergies are acting up, but he is afraid to speak up about it out of fear that he could be sent off for testing, and sent to quarantine as a result.
“I’m not sick right now. I want something for my allergies, but if I say something, they could claim I have (COVID-19) and I could also end up in isolation.”
In his observations, there are 32 inmates to a pod, with each pod holding 16 cells in their two-story building, each cell has two inmates.
His friend Norma Ramirez of Riverside, who is not related to him, but Ornelas refers to as his grandmother, helped facilitate a three-way call between him and the newspaper.
“They get water, but no bleach or gloves to clean with,” she says. “It really sounds like a lot of those guys have the virus.”
County Sheriff Chad Bianco recently told media that 13 inmates within the five-county system have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 26 sheriff’s employees — two of which have been hospitalized — though has declined to state which facilities are affected.
Releasing such information “can compromise personnel and inmate safety, as well as violate HIPAA,” the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that enforces protection of patients’ private information, his office has previously told the Record Gazette.
Two sheriff’s deputies have died from complications of COVID-19. One was assigned to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, the other to Sheriff’s Administration.
As of April 13, 53 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Banning. Beaumont had 33 known cases, one reported in Cherry Valley, and one in Cabazon.
Two deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus has been reported in Beaumont, and one person from Banning has died from COVID-19.
According to County Health Public Information Officer Jose Arballo, cases of coronavirus involving inmates are counted separately and are not reflected in city counts.
Further, if jail employees and deputies working at specific jails have COVID-19, their cases are counted in the cities where they reside, not where they work.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to media requests for this story.
