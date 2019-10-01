Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has cancelled two Riverside visits on Thursday after undergoing a heart procedure for a blocked artery on Wednesday.
Sanders, D-Vermont, was scheduled to open a field office at 4035-37 Market Street and speak at a town hall meeting in the Landis Performing Arts Center at Riverside Community College.
These events are cancelled until further notice.
