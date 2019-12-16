Beginning the week of Dec. 15, San Bernardino National Forest, U.S. Forest Service fire crews will evaluate the safest and most productive sites each morning to determine that day’s location(s).The crews will continue to take advantage of weather conditions safe for prescribed fire to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the forest. These active forest management projects continue longtime efforts to maintain facility and community defense throughout the National Forest. Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods.
Multiple locations, listed from west to east:
- Cottonwood Fire Station, south side of Silverwood Lake (50 piles/5 acres)
- Rock Camp Fire Station, north side of Lake Arrowhead (40 piles/5 acres)
- Skyforest Fire Station, south side of Lake Arrowhead (15 piles/5 acres)
- City Creek Fire Station off Highway 330 (18 piles/ 20 acres)
- Fawnskin Fire Station, north side of Big Bear Lake (285 piles/57 acres)
- Forest Road 2N10, between the Snow Summit and Bear Mountain ski areas (400 piles, 181 acres)
- Green Canyon, south of Sugarloaf (2,600 piles/260 acres)
- Erwin Lake/Deadmans Ridge, east of Big Bear Lake (3,000 piles/400 acres)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.