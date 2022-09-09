Potential flooding advisories

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District advises residents to prepare for possible mud and debris flow in the event of weekend rain, and encourage community members to visit the Riverside County Emergency Management Department (RivCo EMD) email page for Flood preparation, and to pay attention to the Community Evacuation Map link for potential Active Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar Area evacuation information.
The National Weather Service anticipates a weekend of rainfall during the period of:
September 9 – 11.
Some communities in Riverside County feature characteristics such as unique topography or limited evacuation routes. In some of these communities, Public Safety officials utilize zones to alert residents of emergencies and to conduct evacuations. By knowing your zone you will be able to quickly react when evacuations are called for. These zones may be used for a number of emergencies but are primarily used for fires and storms/flooding. Zones may be subdivided depending on the emergency and conditions to lessen the impacts on a community so that only those in danger are evacuated or notified.
Apple and El Dorado fires
Riverside County agencies are working with various other agencies to evaluate the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scars in the Cherry Valley/Beaumont/Yucaipa area. As more information becomes available about the potential for mud and debris flows from these fires, that information will be shared here.
When dangerous conditions approach, this risk map will show areas under evacuation warnings and orders:
During evacuation warnings and orders, you should leave immediately and seek shelter outside all evacuation zones.
If you are told to evacuate but you stay, you are risking your life. If you do not evacuate when evacuations are called for you could be isolated and trapped without help for many days, with roads impassable and utilities disrupted or destroyed.
BLUE areas of the map indicate areas that are at risk for flooding, mud, and debris flows. Impacts to these areas may include roads that may become impassible and deadly, as well as disrupted or destroyed utilities.
