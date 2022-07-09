Banning could dream of a new, larger community center someday.
Maybe even additional soccer fields.
Or dog parks, perhaps.
If only it had previously passed Measure P, the city manager has suggested.
Banning’s general fund revenues do “not adequately fund services,” according to City Manager Doug Schulze, who brought up the matter as he discussed adding a potential ballot measure that would increase utility bills.
“We frequently hear community members express frustration about the level of park maintenance, lack of park improvements, city facility needs that are mounting; code enforcement is a frequent criticism, as is street maintenance,” Schulze told the city council at their June 28 meeting.
The city’s budget, as reviewed by its Budget & Finance Committee, is “really a hold-the-line budget” that is unable to increase the level of park maintenance and improvements, or enhance code enforcement services, Schulze warned.
The city, he reported, has all of two maintenance employees for all of the city’s parks. The least the city can expect them to do is empty waste cans and clean restrooms, Schulze claimed.
“There’s a lot more maintenance that needs to be done” than that bare minimum, he said.
He recounted how voters were invited to approve Measures N, O and P back in 2018: Measures N and O were related to cannabis, setting a cultivation tax (N) and giving the city authorization to tax revenues of cannabis retailers (O) operating in the city.
N and O passed.
Measure P, had it passed, would have allowed the city to transfer up to 7.5 percent of the Banning Electric Utility’s gross revenues to the city’s general fund without any restrictions to how those funds could be used, but that measure failed.
An effort to disseminate information regarding what Measure P was intended to do was not started by the city until a month before the general election, and Measure P failed by fewer than 200 votes.
For the past couple of years, Banning has been balancing its budget by drawing down on its reserves, Schulze cautioned.
“We all know that this is a practice that can’t continue for the next two years,” as that could put the city under its target reserves, diminishing them further, Schulze said. The majority of the 2018 council, which did not include councilmembers David Happe or Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace as they were elected to their seats in that same election, did not support Measure P.
Neither did the city’s then longtime city treasurer John McQuown.
Schulze is betting that an earlier head start on an information canvassing effort might give the city a better advantage, and pitched forth the idea of authorizing a ballot measure this coming November for a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program in which Banning’s electric ratepayers would foot another $9 a month to their utility bills that could generate up to $2 million annually toward parks maintenance and improvements.
The city of Banning owns its own electric utility, which according to the city is the only publicly owned utility to not have a PILOT program set up.
The utility’s ratepayers will end up paying an additional 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour if a measure passes.
At Banning’s next council meeting on July 12, it will likely consider a measure in order to qualify it in time for November’s ballot.
Currently, the city’s general fund contributes roughly $600,000 toward park maintenance, according to Schulze.
Carla Young, the electric utility’s business support manager, explained that the per kilowatt hour rate, if approved by voters, would be a fairer methodology that would be more legally defensible than imposing an added flat rate to all ratepayers.
Banning residents who addressed the matter during the meeting expressed suspicion as to the city’s intention of use for the funds, and decried the fact that the item was not on the city’s publicized agenda.
Schulze assured that the $600,000 being drawn from the general fund could be used elsewhere, since those funds raised through the PILOT program would cover the parks maintenance and improvement activities.
He responded to the public’s concerns that the item was not on the agenda by saying, “These are draft documents to be modified and updated based on the discussion this evening, and input from the council. This is the first touch, the first step.”
“We have to have somewhere to start, and we put a framework together. Before this comes back — if it comes back — it would be modified based on the input we get from the council this evening.”
As Schulze put it for the council, “This is an option to be considered by the voters to say, ‘OK, if you want those things, here’s a way to pay for it. You get to choose. It’s that simple. That’s what the law is. If the voters say no, they say no. I’m not going to say, ‘We’re not going to do those improvements,’ because we all want to be able to improve the city, so we’ll look for other ways — but this is an option that is being put forward as probably the most likely way to do it sooner rather than later.”
“They’re all great points that need to be enumerated to the public to educate what this proposed ballot initiative is. Ultimately, it’s up to them,” Councilman Happe said.
“So we’re just giving you direction to put this on the ballot?” Wallace wondered.
“If you want us to bring back an ordinance and resolution that the council would need to approve, and direction on whether or not you’d like it presented the way its proposed, or with modifications,” Schulze replied.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez requested more educational insight for voters as to what kilowatt hours are.
“It isn’t a campaign. Our role and limitation is, we can provide information to the voters,” Schulze said. “We can provide information. That’s what this will do.”
The council unanimously approved bringing it forward to the next council meeting, with the exception of Mayor Kyle Pingree, who was absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.