Donning their green “Positively Banning” buttons on their shirts, Juan De La Fuente and Nick Parra brought several dozen donuts to the Banning Community Center.
De La Fuente and Parra are members of the group Positively Banning, a group organized and dedicated to making life in this city better.
They, and a dedicated group of Banning residents, spent the day last Wednesday, July 24, showing appreciation for city workers throughout the city.
Over the course of the day, teams of local residents delivered donuts, pizza and lunches to all of the departments across the city.
“It was wonderful to see the citizens come together to treat the city of Banning employees to a special day,” says De La Fuente, one of the event organizers. “A big thank you to all the volunteers.”
For those working at City Hall, their lunch was hosted at the Boys and Girls Club of Banning.
Staffers from City Hall enjoyed an enchilada lunch from Consuelo’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant served to them by teens from the club.
“They do a lot. We want to show support,” says 16 year-old Banning High School Senior, Kiarrah Spears after she serves a ladle-full of beans to a city employee.
Lunch for other departments included pizza purchased from a local restaurant delivered to the IT Department and handmade tamales delivered fresh to the Water Department.
Several employees at the lunch in the Boys and Girls Club acknowledged that their particular jobs have challenging moments.
However, from the efforts put forth by the community they know there is a community who supports them and their work. And, that makes them feel appreciated.
“City employees do a lot. I don’t think the people know (how much we do),” says Meaghan Barajas, a customer service representative. “A little appreciation goes a long way.”
Nearly 170 people are employed by the city in various departments that keep this city functioning, according to city officials.
City employees also received a “Thank You” inscribed insulated drinking mug from the Bank of Hemet.
According to their Facebook page, The Banning City Staff Appreciation Day was organized to “show our respect to the men and women that work hard to make our City a better place to live.”
The brainchild of Lisa Schulze, wife of city manager Doug Schulze, the day was organized and implemented by a team of dedicated volunteers,
“I had an idea and little time,” Lisa Schulze wrote in a text to the Record Gazette. “Juan and Sonja (De La Fuente) took over much of the project. (And) Laurie Sampson… made the day possible.”
For the Public Works Department, Schulze made French bread, Rice Krispies treats and more than 25 pounds of lasagna. The department has only 11 workers.
A group of almost 50 people from the community came out to send a message of gratitude for what city workers do for Banning.
One of those is Nick Parra who has been a resident of Banning for nearly two years.
Parra knew this was where he wanted to live as soon as he visited the downtown area while he was here looking for a home.
“My old soul connected with the old downtown. I saw something magical,” the Pomona Valley native says. “So much could bloom here.”
He joined the Positively Banning group to help push the city in a more positive direction.
His hope is that this group and the city staff appreciation day will rally people and bring them together to positively impact Banning.
“This is a quiet town. I believe I play a role in fostering community,” he says. “People need to be more connected.”
Feedback from the employees was positive and full of high remarks regarding the appreciation they felt from the community.
City Manager Doug Schulze, wrote in an email to the Record Gazette, “The support shown by community members yesterday was heart-warming and really lifted employee morale.”
He adds, “I don’t think the employees realized how much community members appreciated the work they do everyday.”
The day went off without a hitch and the organizers are hoping that this day of appreciation becomes a city-wide tradition.
“We wanted to honor the men and women that work to help make (Banning a better place to live. Positive Banning appreciates our City of Banning employees,” Lisa Schulze says. “I hope to make this an annual event.”
Staff Writer Marc Hargett may be reached at mhargett@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x117.
