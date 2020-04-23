On April 5 at 1:04 p.m., officers from the Banning Police Department responded to the area of the 1400 block of N. 8th Street regarding shots fired in the area and encountered a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where they underwent emergency medical treatment.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, who identified as Mathew Fisher, fleeing the area on foot wearing all black and carrying a handgun.
Chief Matthew Hamner stated “We are especially grateful to have hard working detectives who never give up. This incident could have been even worse, I am grateful for our officers’ efforts in solving violent crime and their willingness to face dangers when doing their duty. I want to also recognize the work and cooperation of the District Attorney’s office in capturing this suspect. The Gang Impact Team is an invaluable partner in fighting crime, and I am extremely grateful for their professional work.”
On April 21 officers from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team and the Banning Police Department located and arrested Mathew Fisher, who was wanted in connection with the attempted homicide.
