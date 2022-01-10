Police seek witnesses to accident

On Jan. 8, shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at Meadowline Way and Opal Street in Banning and encountered a man lying in the roadway.
Officers found another person in the driver’s seat of a second vehicle. Paramedics were requested to the scene and treated the involved parties before being transporting them to local hospitals for further treatment.
Banning Police Department requests that anyone who may have additional information in-
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.