On Oct. 20 just before noon, a Banning police were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of West Ramsey Street,

An officer found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Banning Police Department is investigating the crime and requests that anyone who may have witnessed this crime occur the incident or captured the shooting on video to contact the Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

