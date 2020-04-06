Banning police

On April 5 at 1:04 p.m., officers of Banning Police Department responded to the area in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street in the Banning for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the area on foot wearing all black and carrying a handgun.

A victim was transported to the hospital where they underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information

regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

0
5
1
3
1

More from this section

Gov. Newsom launches campaign to protect older Californians

Gov. Newsom launches campaign to protect older Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on March 31, the “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.” campaign urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among Californians who are over the age of 65 — a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.