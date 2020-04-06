On April 5 at 1:04 p.m., officers of Banning Police Department responded to the area in the 1400 block of N. 8th Street in the Banning for a report of shots fired.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect fleeing the area on foot wearing all black and carrying a handgun.
A victim was transported to the hospital where they underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information
regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
