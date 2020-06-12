On June 6, at 6:55 a.m., a Banning police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Ramsey St. in Banning.
When the Banning Police Officer conducted a record check on the license plate of the vehicle, the records check indicated that the license plate number belonged to another vehicle.
As the officer made contact with the driver outside of the vehicle, the driver resisted and assaulted the officer.
The suspect driver was able to get back inside of his vehicle and flee from the officer.
The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and siren; and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The suspect was later identified as Damar Smith of Banning.
Smith led Banning Police Officers on a high-speed pursuit, which was approximately 22 minutes and 27 miles in total length.
The vehicle pursuit ended at the intersection of Westward Avenue and Sunset Avenue by the California Highway Patrol utilizing the PIT maneuver, which is a pursuit tactic that forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
Smith and Michelle Jimenez of Beaumont, who was a front seat passenger, were both taken into custody without further incident.
Banning officers recovered multiple weapons from inside the vehicle along with illegal narcotics.
There was no injuries or traffic collisions during this pursuit. The California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaumont Police Department assisted in this vehicle pursuit.
Smith was subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for evading, battery on a poolice officer, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.
Jimenez was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for possession of an assault weapon and bringing a controlled substance into jail.
“I am very proud of the work my officers are doing to take guns off the street. We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured. I want to also recognize the assistance of CHP” Banning’s Chief Matthew Hamner said in a statement.
The Banning Police Department asks if anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information, they are encouraged to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
