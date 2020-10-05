The morning of Oct. 01 Banning Police received a call from the 2100 Block of West Ramsey Street regarding an off-highway vehicle and carrier trailer that had been stolen from the location.
Later that evening, a Banning police officer was on his way home driving a marked Banning PD unit when he spotted the suspected stolen off highway vehicle occupied by two male subjects that was reported stolen driving on the hills in Lambs Canyon Highway 79 south of California Street.
Officers began to search for the vehicle, additional resources were contacted Riverside County Sheriff’s Airship Star 9, Riverside Sheriff’s K9, as one of the occupants in the vehicle foot bailed in the opposite direction.
A Banning police officer was out with the stolen vehicle and held the suspect later identified as Ryan Meeks at gun point.
Meeks was immediately taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle. Meeks was found to have an outstanding no bail warrant for his arrest.
After an extensive search, the second suspect was located and taken into custody. The second suspect was identified as Joshua Lawetzki out of Cabazon.
Lawetzki was also found to have four outstanding felony warrants for vehicle theft related cases. Lawetski was also arrested for vehicle theft.
The vehicle was returned to its owner in the field without incident. Both subjects were booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning.
The Banning Police Department asks if you have any questions or additional information, please contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.