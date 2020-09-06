shooting

Banning police cordon off an area at the corner of Sims and Williams streets as they investigate a shooting.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

On Sept. 4 at 12:27 p.m., officers from the Banning Police Department responded to the area of the 1700 block of W. Williams Street regarding shots fired.

Upon Officers arrival, a victim was located who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

