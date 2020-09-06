On Sept. 4 at 12:27 p.m., officers from the Banning Police Department responded to the area of the 1700 block of W. Williams Street regarding shots fired.
Upon Officers arrival, a victim was located who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.