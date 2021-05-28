On May 26, Banning Police Department was dispatched in regards to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 400 Block of East Williams Street.
The victim reported that while parked in the area, a male suspect accosted her at her vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition..
A person of interest was contacted, interviewed, and released.
Banning Police Department requests anyone who may have additional information in
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.