On Sept. 10 around 11:10 p.m., Banning Police was called regardinga possible shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Almond Way in Banning.
Officers contacted multiple subjects who resided at the location, including a 54-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound.
The woman was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to a local trauma hospital in stable condition.
Banning patrol officers were able to determine that the victim had been shot by a family member who also resided at the location, during a domestic disturbance.
It was determined that 18-year-old Alex Signavong was responsible for the shooting, and he was arrested for several violations.
A firearm believed to have been used in the crime, along with several other items, including parts to convert the weapon into a fully automatic weapon, were recovered at the scene.
Signavong was later transported to the Larry Smith Correctional Facility, where he was booked for violation of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an unregistered firearm; as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of parts to convert weapon into fully automatic weapon, in addition to being in violation of probation.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to thecase to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
