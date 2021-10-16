On Oct. 15 at 9:55 a.m. Banning Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon incident in the 400 block of Drury Lane in Banning.
Officers encountered an 81 year-old male victim bleeding from his upper body outside a residence.
The victim had been stabbed several times.
Officers provided medical attention to the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
Banning Officers searched the area and located the suspect.
The suspect was identified as Freddy Ochoa, 27, of Banning.
Ochoa was subsequently arrested for attempt murder.
While preparing to transport Ochoa to a local jail facility for booking process, Ochoa attempted several times to escape custody by running away from officers, and was charged with attempted escape, and booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for anyone who has additional information about this incident, to please call the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
