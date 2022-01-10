Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Investigators from the Riverside County Gang Impact Team (G.I.T.), assisted the Banning Police Department in the Jan. 8 arrest of Conrad Olmedo, who was wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Olmedo was seen driving his vehicle westbound on the I-10 freeway and a traffic stop was conducted, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Olmedo was interviewed by Banning Police Department and later booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.
