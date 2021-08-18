Ezekwesili Iloputaife (last name pronounced “Ee-low-pew-tie-fay”) insists that all he wants to do is protect his family from high voltage radiation.
In his opinion, it would be prudent to put some kind of covering — ideally a roof — over a rear deck of his home to help abate that danger.
When he invited city inspectors to visit his property in the 1400 block of Faircliff Street to check up on progress related to the project, they seemed to grow concerned — not of radiation danger, but of structural safety due to apparent non-approved building activity — and ordered him to cease construction when it was discovered that Iloputaife may have deviated from approved plans that his permits covered.
He feels that the city has been bullying him and in correspondence with the Record Gazette, has since accused officials of being “corrupt,” since in conversations with him, Iloputaife claims that much of it is retribution for not following the city’s orders.
“There’s no need for a revised plan after I opted and removed the cover” to his porch, which he believes was the only unapproved work the city could go after him for. “Now, the City is insisting on a different work area (front second story dormer pop-out) which was inspected and certified before the roof was loaded … what they’re requiring of me now is almost impossible for me and they know it. All because I ‘won’t play ball,’” echoing words he says inspectors told him.
He received letters from the city explaining that he needed current permits and was required to pay the appropriate fees for those permits to implement any revised plans.
A letter from Community Development Director Christina Taylor addressed a few concerns, including a second story dormer pop-out “which has been enlarged into an enclosed room” that has “lateral design issues with improper seismic bracing as currently constructed”; as well as a “rear deck has been covered by a solid 2nd story roof of over 400 (square feet) which is not on the approved plans” that lacked “lateral structural support” and also addressed concerns over the fact that “roof joists may be overspanned”; and pointed out that his “stair rise/run doesn’t comply with Code” as steps were observed to be “inconsistent when walking with them.”
When that letter was sent in March, the city offered a 10 working-day response to submit revised plans.
Iloputaife sent a letter in response stating that his issues had either already been approved, or previously corrected, claiming that he had “called for inspection of that review … but was ignored by the city.”
He felt justified in telling the city “No further work was done on the second issue with hope of raising the finance to do it. I eventually removed that unpermitted section … a day after my telephone agreement with you to do so.”
He decried the city telling him that his work order had expired “without a General Stop Work Order while the city refused further inspections of unaffected work-areas when called upon for inspections.”
Iloputaife declared in his letter “My City government has been harassing my family with daily Citations and now is threatening legal action that could render my family homeless amidst a pandemic while other Local, State and Federal Governments are exploring ways to support their citizens.”
He claimed in the same letter that, having “removed the unapproved section of my work; I do not need a revised plan to finish my work because all structural work is done and approved apart from the stair rise/run correction which the City has since refused to inspect.”
Beaumont finally had enough of the back-and-forth correspondence, deciding that his property qualifies as a public nuisance, and held a public hearing that usurped at least an hour of the July 20 city council meeting, during which Iloputaife called code violations “distractions” from the facts, intended to make him “look bad.”
He claimed that the reason he even asked for an inspection in the first place was in consideration of a variance that had been required of him, and when he felt the city was not listening to him, had reached out to the mayor for guidance.
He claims that “For a whole year I was seeking attention because I noticed a danger of high-tension wire radiation exposure” near his property. “I need to protect my family.”
Iloputaife told the council during the hearing that he put up a “cover” over his rear terrace to abate exposure, which he said was part of an approved plan by the city, but the inspector told him that his compromise was not allowed without a permit, at which time Iloputaife said he began his journey to reach out to the city.
“I never got attention until the mayor got involved, and it took me almost a whole year,” he said, “and the variance was denied.”
He said that he asked for someone from the city to at least come out and see in person what the danger he was exposed to looks like.
He told the council that if such a representative had come out and still disagreed with him that a variance was necessary, Iloputaife would respect the city’s wishes.
He told the hearing panel that a contractor came to his property, but he “refused to discuss anything” with Iloputaife.
The city got back to him within a week with concerns over other components of his home that he claims were originally approved, and that a letter sent to him did not instruct him to discontinue working on his home, and, he claims, inspectors contradicted their own approvals.
He held up esoteric engineering plans and said that no one from the city has ever bothered to explain what they entail, even though he claimed that the engineering plans had been approved.
He held up a bag of citations and collections — some for $1,300 a pop — accrued over time, and said that he received a letter from the city that it had not sent him those correspondences.
He told Councilman David Fenn that he “didn’t have to” hire a licensed contractor to do the work, and that he did the work on his home himself, though an engineer submitted the plans to the city, but he had no idea that the project went beyond the scope of what had been approved.
Fenn asked Iloputaife to address other code violations that the city has cited him for, including “nuisance vehicles, refuse and waste matter, sewage on the ground, and insects and vermin,” for instance.
Iloputaife stated that “everything in that notice was nothing.”
Fenn asked him to explain when Iloputaife previously told the council that “If what was built was not on the plan, as you held them up and used the word ‘details,’ that is not the same, then you would take those out?”
Iloputaife said “Exactly.”
Councilman Julio Martinez told him “You were given a clear path to compliance. Why haven’t you fulfilled that?”
Iloputaife insisted “I have every right, at least to respond to that letter. You cited ‘something.’ But I know it’s not correct. What you cited was wrong.”
“Are you disputing the engineers and building inspectors’ findings do not match, or are you refuting the inspectors’ knowledge of the structural soundness” Martinez wanted to know. “You are disagreeing with the fact that you went out of scope.”
Martinez points out that there was a need for the city to go back and re-inspect aspects of the improvements, but did not see records showing that Iloputaife had fixed what “was said to have been fixed” that the city had requested. “So have you just decided that they were wrong and that you did not comply with what the code and building inspectors were asking you to do?”
Iloputaife claimed that there were no official corrections issued to him.
Martinez also asked “How is there a roof on the rear deck if there are no plans for them.”
Iloputaife said “I made it clear here: I discovered when I built the cross structure that the height” and proximity to high tension wires “I feared danger, and I only went in the aspect of that area to put a ‘cover,’” and when he was told that he needed a variance for it, then approached the city.
Martinez scolded him for modifying the designs. “By the time you decided to change that, you knew at that point that you were deviating from the plans. What I’m afraid of is there’s a pattern of deviation.”
Iloputaife said that he followed the plans that were given to him.
Councilman Lloyd White clarified that Iloputaife understood that the added roof was not on the approved plans. “You told Mr. Martinez that you didn’t go out of scope, but then you did say that you recognize the roof was not in the original plan. So that is going out of scope, correct?” A moment later White asks him “Is there any of the city’s claim that the city makes — any one of them — that you agree with? Have they made a good argument on any of the claims that you are disputing?”
White felt that there should be a simple “yes or no” response as to whether Iloputaife agreed that the city was ever correct in its actions.
Iloputaife was defensive, and accused him of trying to corner him into giving him the answer White wanted.
Iloputaife seemed adamant that an issue to do with stairs and the unpermitted roof were the only deviations from engineering plans that he agreed with the city on.
He grew agitated that he felt the council was trying to lead him to answer questions to their satisfaction.
He believed that what he had previously submitted to the city as evidence should have been sufficient to answer their questions.
“We’ve read everything, we have all this documentation, I watched the video of the appeal, so I’m very familiar with your position,” White insisted. “I’m trying to understand … it seems to me there’s a pattern here of you not wanting to address anything the city’s bringing up other than those two issues.”
Iloputaife was under the impression that he was to either get permits for his two highlighted components, or remove them.
Mayor Mike Lara, referencing photos of the progression of the evolution of Iloputaife’s house, “It appears that you’ve gone way beyond the scope of what’s been approved and reviewed because the plans don’t appear to match the site conditions.”
Lara told Iloputaife that he was not allowed to simply cover up unapproved projects.
He addressed additional windows added to a dormer, and expressed concerns over additional windows installed that eliminated potential lateral bracing.
City inspectors Mike Almandinger and Pedro Rico joined the hearing via Zoom.
Almandinger told the council that he signed off on roof covering for “approved portions only,” and that the city expressed a willingness to work with the property owner to address his issue.
The hearing was continued to the Aug. 3 Beaumont city council meeting.
The city approved going ahead and levying “76,060 in fines, $10,707.60 (including processing fees), and $17,116.05 in staff-related costs, or a total of $103,883.65 — not including any future permits or demolition costs that will be associated with improving the property and bringing it into code compliance.
The city ordered at least $20,000 to be paid within 90 days of the Aug. 3 hearing, to cover attorney fees and city staff’s costs.
Failure to pay up, or missing a deadline, then the $76,060 fine would become a lien on the property.
The city also declared an immediate order for Iloputaife to cease and desist any further construction unless it was authorized by the city.
He was instructed to have everything designed, permitted, inspected and completed within 270 days, or risk having a receiver step in and take over the property.
Iloputaife responded to a request for comment by sending a copy of his July 16 appeal to the city on its “Decision of the Hearing Panel and Order to Abate Public Nusiance,” declaring that their decision “clears the way for a court case of systemic oppression and in fact corruption as detailed” in the hearing appeal attachment, which he feels the council “gave no consideration whatsoever.”
“Somehow, someday by God’s grace the truth will surface,” Iloputaife said in his message.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented