By CHLOE TOKAR
For Record Gazette
The city of Banning’s monthly planning commission meeting on the evening of June 7 touched on several items that took attendees late into the night and involved an ordinance asking the city to observe and preserve sites for their historical relevance.
The ordinance would provide the framework to protect certain structures, buildings and resources important to the history of the city as well as act as a guide for several other projects down the road.
The ordinance calls for an historic preservation commission to be established to act as an advisory body to the city council.
Currently, historic preservation is tightly structured throughout the state, but the commission would act separately and have purview over designated historic structures and buildings specific to city relevance.
Presented by Community Development Director Adam Rush, the ordinance intends to accomplish the following: preserve properties by virtue of their age, architectural style, aesthetic appeal or association with local history; act as a mechanism to document and preserve distinctive properties, structures and other aesthetic qualities; enhance the city’s value as an attractive historic community; establish a Historic Preservation Commission and adopt reasonable standards for historic preservation.
“We’re an old city — we’re incorporated in 1913,” Rush said. “So, we do have the advantage of that history and we definitely have patterns we can tap into and use these guidelines and these rules in order to ultimately enhance the city, provide a destination for the city — for residents, for patrons, for visitors — and if successful, definitely be wrapped into our overall economic development efforts in trying to promote the city.”
The goal was to distinguish Banning from other cities, citing Temecula as an example of having done a good job wrapping economic development around its historic preservation.
Justifications included instilling pride within the community and generating new investment through increased tourism.
A property owner’s consent would be required for their property to be designated as an historic resource, which could then be added to the Register of Historic Resources.
Costs associated with the process have not been determined by the city.
The proposed ordinance is halfway through the framework process and targeted to go into effect by the end of August.
A motion to continue the item on the July 12 meeting was unanimously approved by the council.
Correspondent Chloe Tokar may be reached at chloe.tokar@gmail.com.
