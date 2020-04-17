Pilot program for the homeless underway in Banning

After withdrawing initial plans to erect homeless facilities along Charles Street near the former animal shelter, Banning is vetting homeless individuals to move into 20 pallet shelters being set up in the 1900 block of East Ramsey Street.
The 64 square-foot shelters were delivered from Evertt, Wash. Thursday morning, and the city has been working to assemble them.
The program is being funded entirely by grants, and offset by FEMA reimbursements, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
Banning has been trying to assist homeless individuals who were transferred to a city-owned field after nearly 30 people were evicted from what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building that has been put up for sale.
Look for the story in the April 24 edition of the Record Gazette.
