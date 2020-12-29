If you take a walk in a park or nature preserve, you may hear a songbird singing or a woodpecker tap, tap, tapping on an oak tree, but a few sounds that have become common at these places are missing.
You hear very little of these days of the sound of a clicking shutter or the laughs of a family posing for the yearly holiday photo.
With the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, many businesses have had to put their customers' safety ahead of profits.
Many photographers can no longer risk the exposure of photographing birthdays, weddings, and other crowded events.
Photographer Debbie Strong has had to turn down bookings since the second stay at home order went into effect. "I have had to cancel several photoshoots due to COVID-19 concerns," said Strong. "I don't want to rely on social distancing as a safe haven because you can't rely on that."
Photographers are just one of the many businesses marked as "non-essential" to struggle during the holiday season.
Paula Baily, the owner of The Enchanted Attic in San Bernardino costume shop, says rentals for Santa suits are almost non-existent this year.
"Santa suit rentals are down 80 percent," said Baily. "Halloween rentals were down also. I have tried to do a holiday thrift store for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Tried to sell on Offer Up, and even set up a tent for outdoor sales. But I am relying on PPP and county loans, and my savings to help me survive this.
It makes sense that a costume shop is struggling; after all, the theatre and performing arts industry is almost non-existent, with massive performing arts centers like the California Theatre and the Fox Performing Arts Center sitting idle since March.
Hope may be on the horizon as the vaccines are beginning to make it to the public, and a new round of stimulus set to go out soon.
