Sometime within the next couple of years travelers through Beaumont heading up and down Pennsylvania Avenue will experience some gridlock as the city gears up to widen the street — including beneath the freeway — making it a four-lane road.
The growing pains will be felt between First Street and Sixth Street, and since a grade separation to lower the street below the railroad tracks is not in the budget — the city would need to find another $60 million for that safety upgrade — Pennsylvania Avenue might experience more delays in the distant future.
For now, “Due to escalating construction costs and environmental constraints, staff directed the consultant to explore the possibility of revising the project” and make it work with the existing right-of-way.
Pedestrian access along Pennsylvania Avenue would be maintained, though only on the westerly side via an additional-width sidewalk at 6 feet, according to the report prepared for the June 2 city council meeting.
A median will be installed on the southerly portion of the tracks to Third Street, “a requirement for the proposed ‘quiet zone’ at-grade rail crossing: in order to comply with California Public Utilities Commission requirements for a quiet zone crossing, a raised median needs to be constructed in order to deter crossover traffic and allow for railroad crossing arms on both sides” of the street, according to the staff report.
Once the project is finished, trains will only need to blow their horns when they perceive potential danger, rather than every time they cross along their tracks.
Projections from Long Beach-based consultant Moffat & Nichol in November 2017 projected the widening of Pennsylvania Avenue from two lanes to four could be completed in three phases over five years, and would include an eastbound off-ramp from the I-10 freeway, as there is currently only a westbound off-ramp.
In September 2017 the city awarded a design contract with Raleigh, N.C.-based Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the Pennsylvania Avenue Widening Project at a cost not to exceed $279,889. A couple of additional amendments for added services to the agreement tacked on an additional $125,352 to that contract, that latest one approved in January when the design was reportedly “95% complete.”
The city anticipates awarding a construction contract by December.
Last month the city also awarded a professional services agreement to Hemet-based Cozad & Fox, Inc. for the feasibility and design of the Second Street Expansion Project.
Two existing northern curb ramps will be reconstructed to meet ADA standards within the existing right-of-way.
The southern curb returns will be widened to accommodate four lanes, dual left turn lanes and two shoulders and future bike lanes.
Designs will include improvements to the at-grade Union Pacific-owned railroad tracks.
According to the city’s report prepared for the May 19 council meeting, a project for the feasilibility and design of the extension of Second Street from the westerly boundary of the Home Depot shopping center to the projected intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue was approved as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan.
That 1,700 –foot extension involves widening 2nd Street from the existing end to the westerly boundary of the Home Depot shopping center.
Currently, 2nd Street abruptly ends at the corner behind First Street Storage.
The CIP awarded a professional services agreement to Cozad & Fox, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $199,915.”
