On Oct. 16 at 12:14 a.m., Banning Police Department responded to an area of Highland Springs Avenue and the railroad tracks in reference to a train hitting a pedestrian.
Officers discovered a deceased pedestrian on the tracks; identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regard to this case to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
