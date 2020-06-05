Glenda Becerril was the only white girl on her block, growing up in Banning.
As riots plagued nearby towns and cities, and protests were being led, it felt as though no one in Banning was concerned about civil rights in light of the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
“I just figured there would be maybe five, 10 people” who would care enough to come and participate in a peaceful protest if Banning should host one, Becerril said.
She seemed pleased at the turnout that drew at least 100 people to Repplier Park, where the march made its way to the Banning Police Department.
As they marched down 2nd Street they chanted “black lives matter” and invoked Floyd’s name.
“I just wanted a peaceful march to the Police Department, because I didn’t see anything else going on” in town despite protests elsewhere not too far from home, Becerril said.
She was accompanied at the march by her girlfriend Alexis Metts of Banning.
Mason Patterson participated, explaining that “The Good Book says we need to mourn with those who mourn. There’s a lot of sadness here that needs to be addressed. Everyone who watched that video” of Floyd being restrained “can’t help but tear up and be disgusted.”
Breonna Moore of Banning made a sign with a Black Lives Matter motto on one side, depicting a fist, and on the back names of victims who have died at the hands of police.
“There are a lot of them — I couldn’t fit them all,” she said. She came to participate because she wants police officers to understand that “Not everyone is a threat.” She also wants “more accountability when an officer kills someone. They should be held accountable: if you kill someone, you kill someone.”
Elizabeth Ashton of Redlands, a Hoffer Elementary School teacher, and her son Lincoln, 13, a former Central Elementary School student, did not see any of her students at the rally, but said she was there for them if any of them showed up.
I’m here to support my students. I want my kids to know their teacher supports them,” she said.
Vanessa Gusman of Banning and her 16 year-old daughter Lillian showed up to support a similar message.
“I hope everyone realizes that everyone needs equality. It shouldn’t matter about one’s skin tone,” Gusman said. “Racism still exists in Banning. An older white man told a friend of mine (who is Mexican) that was distributing food at an event in Banning, ‘You don’t belong here.’ It took a volunteer coordinator to go over and tell that older man, ‘You don’t belong here. Now stop harassing my volunteers.’”
Police Chief Matthew Hamner made a statement to the crowd at the request of some of those in attendance.
“I do believe love is the answer,” Hamner said. “I grew up with nothing. Why am I here? I’ve spent 30 years of life in the service of others,” noting that he was a minister to Vietnamese refugees for a couple of years prior to joining law enforcement. “No matter the circumstances, there’s always hope for a better life. That’s the message: hope. We all play a role. We don’t think we do, but we all make a difference. If each of you do your part, things get better. You can’t just criticize, you have to get involved and do it.”
Event organizers were sensitive to avoiding streets where students were participating in drive through step-up programs (when students are recognized for moving on to their next grade level).
The passed by the police station, made their way up Alessandro Road past the post office and back towards Repplier Park.
In light of the march, despite it having been a peaceful protest, the city had made an emergency declaration issued shortly before the rally, imposing a curfew that could last as long as seven days or more.The curfew was slated to go from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday evening, but “Due to the peaceful march, it has been determind that the curfew is no longer necessary,” Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze said in a statement.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.