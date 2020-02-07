Pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 10 from Pennsylvania Avenue to Hargrave Street will begin Monday, Feb. 10 as part of a Caltrans project that will be completed in 2022.
The project will take place on the eastbound side of Interstate 10.
Caltrans spokesperson Emily Leinen said that the work is being done during the day, Monday through Friday, and motorists should not expect any long delays.
Work along the median began this week with replacing various road slabs in lanes one and two, repaving lanes three and four, upgrading on and off-ramps, and improving the center median guardrail system.
The entire project costs $210 million and $116 million is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
The project is 20 miles long and will be divided into three phases, lasting approximately six months each.
The second phase will be Hargrave Street to Main Street in Cabazon.
The third phase will be Main Street to Hwy 111.
Motorists are advised to keep their speed to 60 mph in this construction zone.
Staff Writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x119.
