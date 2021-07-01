BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Presenters at Wednesday morning’s Pass EDA program “Return to ‘Normal’: COVID Lessons Learned, Best Practices, & Moving Forward” agreed that some of the habits developed during the pandemic will likely continue for some time.
The community benefit organization’s breakfast presentation was hosted at Beaumont Unified School District’s office.
“Some strategies are good practice, and may become permanent” pointed out Matt Rahn, Temecula’s mayor pro-tem who teaches classes on workforce training. “This pandemic was a reset for better programming in public health to make things safer.”
From a public policy standpoint, communication regarding COVID-19 policies is instrumental in establishing trust and rapport, he noted. “It’s OK to say ‘We don’t know,’ and it’s OK to admit when mistakes are made, and to apologize,” he told a dozen participants in attendance, with a few more tuning in online. “When government loses trust in any area, it resonates in all aspects of government.”
He recommended municipal agencies to be nimble, flexible, conservative in fiscal preparation — so far as to having cities budget five years in advance — and to invest in local businesses by sharing grants and other allocations, since they are the ones who keep the city afloat.
He advocated continued investment in the public’s mental health, saying “We must move past stigmas and help citizens deal with issues,” and moving forward “We need to make sure that all visitors have the opportunity to feel comfortable” walking into a place of business or government, particularly those who are risk-averse: ensuring face coverings are provided and practiced, and sanitizing stations made available; he advocated for training of digital literacy, from using QR codes for touchless control of electronic devices, to navigating Zoom meetings and participating in remote employment.
Mt. San Jacinto College Vice President of Human Resources Jeannie Stokes explained that making staff feel safe is a priority, and that protocols involving personal protective gear and sanitization stations around campuses while continuing to adhere to social distancing “is still good practice.”
Fading quickly are customary handshake greetings, which Stokes believes are being replaced with nods and waves.
“We want to get back to in-person meetings, but it’s nice to know Zoom meetings are available” to limit travel expenses and exposure to risk, she said.
Dr. Karan Singh, an emergency medicine physician at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, described what it was like on the front lines, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic when little was known about the COVID-19 virus.
He debunked myths surrounding coronavirus care, explaining that hospitals are the least likely place someone could contract the virus; there are chronic long-term effects for those who have recovered from the coronavirus; and advocated that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe.
He praised the clinical staff and all the employees at the hospital for their heroism, and expressed pride “in what we were able to accomplish” despite personal sacrifices, and with the encouragement of copious community support.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
