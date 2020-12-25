Black Friday

Pass area unemployment rates dropped to 10.1% and 6.7% respectively for Banning and Beaumont between October and November; and Cherry Valley was at 4.8% and Cabazon at 6.5%.

The unemployment rates are the lowest point since March when Beaumont was at 4.7% and Banning at 6.7%, before the impact of the pandemic, according to the California Economic Development Department (EDD).

This followed a trend for California, which dropped to 8.2%, San Bernardino County, which fell to 8%, and Riverside County at 7.8%.

All three had rates of 9% or higher in October.

California added 57,100 jobs during the month, said the EDD report.

“California has now regained approximately 46% of the 2.6 million nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

October unemployment rates

Banning 11.3%

Beaumont 7.7%

Cabazon 7.3%

Cherry Valley 5.3%

Redlands 6.1%

Yucaipa 6%

Riverside County 7.8%

San Bernardino County 7.8%

California 8.2%

Editors Rachael Garcia of the Record Gazette and James Folmer of the Redlands Community News contributed to this report.

