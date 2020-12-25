Pass area unemployment rates dropped to 10.1% and 6.7% respectively for Banning and Beaumont between October and November; and Cherry Valley was at 4.8% and Cabazon at 6.5%.
The unemployment rates are the lowest point since March when Beaumont was at 4.7% and Banning at 6.7%, before the impact of the pandemic, according to the California Economic Development Department (EDD).
This followed a trend for California, which dropped to 8.2%, San Bernardino County, which fell to 8%, and Riverside County at 7.8%.
All three had rates of 9% or higher in October.
California added 57,100 jobs during the month, said the EDD report.
“California has now regained approximately 46% of the 2.6 million nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.
October unemployment rates
Banning 11.3%
Beaumont 7.7%
Cabazon 7.3%
Cherry Valley 5.3%
Redlands 6.1%
Yucaipa 6%
Riverside County 7.8%
San Bernardino County 7.8%
California 8.2%
Editors Rachael Garcia of the Record Gazette and James Folmer of the Redlands Community News contributed to this report.
