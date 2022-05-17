As Beaumont Police Chief Sean Thuilliez told his city council at its April 19 meeting, as peace officers “Our mission, always first, is peace — public peace, to keep the peace.”
However, “Of course when those circumstances shift, then our position shifts from peace to police,” according to Thuilliez, adding “always with the mindset that we are peace officers.”
And sometimes, in order to maintain peace, police departments need more specialized equipment to handle dangerous situations.
State Assembly Bill 481 outlines what law enforcement equipment is considered to be “military equipment,” and requires oversight from a governing body such as a city council: cities are required to adopt lists of inventories identifying specialized equipment being acquired and in use by their police departments.
Banning’s police Chief Matthew Hamner told his city council during its April 26 meeting that “We’ve had shootings here,” and recounted a recent episode of domestic violence where a man with a gun was eventually cornered by an armored vehicle operated by the sheriff’s department in order to apprehend him.
“That saves lives,” Hamner said. “That means we don’t have to return fire. We can approach him. If he fires, we’re safe. He can’t hurt us, and we can still get close enough to him to use non-lethal means,” even if in the end it doesn’t always get resolved that way, Hamner said. It at least “gives us that opportunity.”
In another incident in the past few years, Banning police responded to a subject in public wildly swinging blades that appeared to be similar to Samurai swords, and when confronted, engaged police officers who fired “non-lethal rounds,” similar to bean bags, Hamner said, and noted that everything was captured on a patrol car’s camera.
“It’s actually terrific to watch,” Hamner said, “because as he [the officer] is firing these rounds at the subject, it stops him in his tracks. He doesn’t drop the weapons. You would think after one shot he would. He didn’t,” and despite “numerous” non-lethal rounds being fired, he ended up on the ground. “If we can use less lethal means to get this individual help and get him on his medication and get him where he needs to be so he’s not doing this, we save his life.”
By the start of May, state law required municipalities to enact policies that allow law enforcement agencies to continue to acquire militarized equipment or vehicles to assist with “de-escalation techniques.”
The state bill reflects advice from law enforcement agencies following the Dec. 2, 2015, San Bernardino mass shooting at Inland Regional Center, and the earlier standoff with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who engaged in a shootout in the San Bernardino Mountains in February 2013, which Pass Area authorities responded to.
Among equipment and materials that could otherwise be considered “militarized” are remotely piloted aerial vehicles used to monitor high-risk environments and perform searches in difficult terrain; semi-automatic rifles; modified command and control vehicles reconfigured to assist in control during law enforcement operations, natural disasters and public safety events; mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles and armored personnel carriers; 40-millimeter projectile launchers that can shoot rubber projectile munitions; bean bag launchers; and chemical agents such as tear gas, among a slew of other devices.
Thiulliez cited existing city policy that “while there’s no way to specify the exact amount or type of ‘reasonable force’ that can be applied in any given situation, every member of this department is expected” to adhere to the department’s guidelines when acting out such decisions “in a professional, impartial and reasonable manner.”
The policy points out that “the use of force is of critical concern both to the public and to the law enforcement community,” Thiulliez explained.
Without a policy in place, law enforcement agencies who call on outside agencies to help with a critical incident would not otherwise be permitted to bring their own militarized equipment into a city that does not already have a policy in place to allow them, Thiulliez said.
Hamner explained that such equipment is not necessarily “surplus military” inventory, and that similar equipment is already in use by law enforcement agencies statewide.
Banning’s and Beaumont’s police chiefs insist that “militarized equipment” will only be handled by specialized individuals trained in their use.
“These items are absolutely — sadly — necessary in apprehending violent individuals,” Hamner said, and brought up an incident a couple of summers ago when three people were shot in a Banning cemetery.
“We talk about having equipment that helps protect citizens, violent individuals — it makes all of us safer. It’s not an even fight. I don’t want it to be a fair fight. I’m not going to trade punches. I have to win. When I say, ‘I,’ I mean the officers. I think you want them, too, because if they don’t, who becomes their next victim.”
The policies have been adopted unanimously by Banning’s and Beaumont’s city councils.
