Beaumont Transit and Banning Pass Transit has announced service changes for routes.

In response to public health officials, Beaumont Transit and Banning Pass Transit has announced service changes for routes, which will remain in effect until further notice.

For Beaumont Transit, please note the following changes: Route 2: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 3: 6:24 a.m. to 11:06 a.m., and 1:24 p.m. to 5:06 p.m.

Route 3/4: Saturday only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 120 will operate the following loops only: Morning, 4:40 a.m., 7:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.; Afternoon, 12:25 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9:35 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Route 125: 7 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., and 1:45 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Banning Pass Transit's Route 1 westbound and Route 6 schedule has some minor changes made, which will be in effect until further notice.

Route 1 westbound: 5 a.m. – 10:11 p.m. (the last bus run toward Esperanza and Elm will be at 5 p.m.)

Route 1 eastbound: 6:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route 1 E/W (Saturdays and Sundays) 8 a.m. – 5:56 p.m.

Route 5: 5:30 a.m. – 6:49 p.m.

Route 6: 7:40 a.m. – 5:44 p.m.

Combination Route 5 and 6 7:40 a.m. – 5:44 p.m.

