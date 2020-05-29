Pass area can reopen after statewide closures

Dine-in restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls, swap meets, and places of worship in Riverside County can reopen, as the county emerges from pandemic shutdown orders, county officials announced Friday, May 22.
The retail guidance for in-person shopping that is already in place for certain counties now applies statewide, officials said in a statement.
“Subject to approval by county public health departments, all retail stores can reopen for in-store shopping under previously issued guidelines,” the health department said.
The Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon reopened May 26.
Gov. Gavin Newsom also released guidelines for resuming in-person services at churches and other houses of worship.
On top of statewide reopening of businesses, the state approved Riverside County’s request to move into an expanded stage 2.
The approval comes after Newsom changed his reopening criteria, which included relaxing the zero COVID-19 deaths over 14 days.
The criteria now includes new benchmarks, such as standards for hospital usage and the rate at which there are new positive cases for the virus.
“This is a huge success for the county and our local businesses that Riverside County was approved for regional variance by the California Department of Public Health,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “That means that Riverside County is now in the accelerated stage 2.5 in the state’s reopening plan, and we can safely reopen shopping centers and restaurants for dining in, all with modifications. While we are excited to move into stage 2.5, and we look forward to the state allowing more sectors of the economy to open in the coming days and weeks, I emphasize that we can’t let our guard down when it comes to protecting ourselves and our communities from the coronavirus.”
Businesses planning to reopen are expected to implement a safe reopening plan.
With that, the retail experience will look quite different.
Under the county’s safe reopening guidelines for retail, employees are strongly recommended or required to wear a face covering, floor plans will be reconfigured enabling queue management. Capacity and occupancy protocols will be based on physical distancing standards but in no case more than 50 percent maximum occupancy, which will be marked with floor markers, Plexiglas barriers should be implemented at checkout areas, and parking will be limited to further enforce the revised maximum occupancy limits.
And although dine-in restaurants may open, other amenities like bars or gaming areas are not permitted in stage 2.
Places of worship and cultural ceremonies were permitted to open — with modifications.
Under the new guidance, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25 percent of a building’s capacity — or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower.
The new guidance for religious services and cultural ceremonies however encourages organizations to continue online services and activities, to protect individuals who are most at risk for more severe COVID-19, including older adults and people with specific medical conditions.
In order for religious services and funerals to reopen, places of worship must also implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols, set physical distancing guidelines, recommend staff and guests wear cloth face coverings, and screen staff for temperature and symptoms at the beginning of their shifts.
Additionally, places of worship must set parameters around or consider eliminating singing and group recitations.
“These activities dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. For this reason, congregants engaging in singing, particularly in the choir, and group recitation should wear face coverings at all times and when possible, these activities should be conducted outside with greater than 6-foot distancing,” the health department said in a statement.
Hair salons and barbershops may open also with modifications.
The California Department of Public Health said permitted activities at a salon or barbershop include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service.
These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.
Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client – or that require touching the client’s face such as shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials – remain prohibited at this time in all counties.
Likewise, nail salons remain closed.
Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services, provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment, encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home, screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness, require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.
Primary schools are still closed until June 19 by a Riverside County public health order.
“Because of the hard work and sacrifices of the community, we have been able to take positive steps and reduce the impact of the epidemic,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Riverside County supervisor. “The data demonstrates that we are moving in a positive direction and we want to continue that trend. We look forward to reopening our regional economy in a safe and methodical manner.”
