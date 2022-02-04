BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
On Saturday the Pass Action Group (PAG) held a peaceful sign-carrying protest along Highland Springs Avenue and Second Street in Banning.
Protesters disapprove of the Banning Planning Commission’s decision to allow a proposed 620,000 square-foot warehouse on 49 acres, on Sun Lakes Boulevard.
“Today is a protest slash awareness march,” said Randy Robbins, president of PAG. “We are trying to get more people in the city to become aware of what is going on with the proposed warehouse and the environmental and traffic concerns that are related to it. “We want more people to contact our council members to not approve this project. “We would be happy if it (the agreement) went back to the original zoning that was changed,” Robbins said.
“The original zoning was for retail and commercial. With all the iterations that have taken place, we feel that there is a need for a new environmental impact report,” according to Howard Katz, vice president of the Pass Action Group. “Creation Equity owns the 49 acres, and they want to subdivide the property in three sections.”
PAG is in agreement with the development of two of the parcels, which will be used for commercial and retail use.
“The parcel for retail development, which would include restaurants and stores, would match what we already have in this area,” said Katz. “The other parcel slated for low-rise office buildings is fine, too.The parcel for the warehouse is what we are really upset about. It’s the biggest parcel, which would be for a warehouse where hundreds of trucks would drive in and out of 24-hours a day.”
According to Katz, the surrounding neighborhoods, which include Sun Lakes Country Club, The Lakes Memory Care facility, the Four Seasons and other areas are senior communities.
“The residents of these communities are of the ages 55-plus,” Katz said. “The average age of these residents is 75-years-old. Some of these people have infirmities and are physically compromised. With approximately 600 truck trips a day, these 18-wheelers will be spewing noxious fumes and diesel particulates in the air.”
Katz stated that the initial environmental impact report that was generated did not show accurate data that indicated the number of truck trips per day and the amount of air and noise pollution that would be generated by those vehicles.
“We don’t think that this area is the right place to put such a large warehouse,” said Katz. “The impact on the senior communities would be devastating.”
The proposal also includes the installation of two signal lights near the entrance of Sun Lakes Country
Club.
“We will not have unfettered access to Sun Lakes Country Club after the two lights are put in,” said Katz. “With trucks going in and out of the warehouse, the traffic will be congested.”
PAG member David Duran participated in the peaceful protest.
“If they put in the warehouse, and we get all the trucks that are supposed to come with it, my property value will go down,” said Duran.“These are senior communities. Many of these people have respiratory problems. The pollution from the exhaust will not help. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to put the warehouse here by Sun Lakes.”
PAG member Pat Wright was holding a sign that read, “620,000 square foot warehouse not here!”
Wright supports warehouses and trucks, but she does not think that it aligns with the Sun Lakes senior
communities in Banning.
“I love warehouse and truck drivers,” said Wright.
“They don’t belong in a residential area. The traffic will be greatly impacted.
“We’re a quiet kind of place, and the people that live here are old and fragile.
“We don’t need the lights that will be reflecting on the homes at night.”
Wright was an employee at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor and she is aware of the impact of high bright lights and toxic fumes in an area.
“I worked in it,” Wright said. “I know what the exhaust will do to you and your health. That’s one of the reasons seniors get out of the city. They want to live in a quiet area where the air is relatively clean. There is a place for a 620,000 square foot warehouse, and we do need them, but not in a residential area.”
Wright said that the Fire Department said that they lose time when they answer calls to Sun Lakes.
“The fireman came and said that they can’t get through the traffic from the fire station to here. Imagine what it will be like if the warehouse is there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.