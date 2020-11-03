Teachers already have had to adjust to teaching classes without students physically present, and parents have had to juggle finding ways to make sure their kids are supervised, while trying to balance their jobs.
For teachers, working with students is their job, and teachers with children have the extra responsibility of trying to pay attention to their own kids as they focus on teaching their students.
Michelle Anderson, a fifth-grade teacher who works for the Beaumont school district, is a parent teacher.
“After instruction, there’s hours of prepping,” she explains. “When I do get home, I’m checking on my kids and their statuses” of where they are in their studies and classwork.
One child is in high school, and the other is a middle school student.
“Our days just never end,” she concedes.
She and at least a handful of other parents have reached a threshold, and gathered for a couple of small protests, hoping Beaumont Unified might hear their message.
On Oct. 21 and again Oct. 27, they stood on the sidewalk along Brookside Avenue outside the school district’s headquarters, holding signs and getting an occasional honk of support from the light traffic passing their way.
It is relatively quiet along Brookside these days, as parents are not picking kids up from Brookside Elementary School, and there is no steady stream of cars going in and out of the high school.
A few kids practiced on the football field, and, since the protests began around 4 p.m. in the afternoon, a lot of employees at the district office were either leaving or had already left.
On the first day of the protests district administrators were on a weekly conference call with the Riverside University Public Health System, getting their latest direction a day after the county had just fallen back into the most restrictive pandemic tier.
“It is my belief that in-person instruction is best,” Anderson says. “We just want our administrators to understand that we want parents to have the choice of whether kids return or not” to the classroom.
Shamanda Cook, a parent with children at Sundance Elementary School, adds “We want the board to understand that we don’t agree with two to three hours of in-class learning” as was proposed at that point for this coming January. “This virus is not going to go away. It will be here for many more school years,” Cook says. “We’re hoping they will agree this year to have more physical in-class instruction,” since all instruction for Beaumont and elsewhere is being conducted virtually.
Tiffany Gonazlez, a middle school teacher in another district whose children attend schools in Beaumont, says “We want full-time school back in our district,” and was a little disappointed that no one from the district office came out to address their rally of a handful of protesters.
Nancy Wilburn, a stay-at-home mother, explains “We feel as though we don’t have a voice. We have to start somewhere. Children shouldn’t have to beg for a proper education.”
Interim Superintendent Maureen Latham emerged from her latest meeting around quarter past 5 p.m., slightly drained.
“We have weekly meetings with the CDC, the state and the county, and they all give us different and conflicting direction,” Latham says. “I really, genuinely wish I could offer our students in-person instruction. Unfortunately, our hands are tied, and now as we’re back in the purple tier, that precludes districts from doing what we wanted to do; but I certainly empathize with what our students are going through.”
Francinni Zabata, the district’s communication officer, accompanied Latham through the teleconference.
“It’s disheartening. We literally had a plan” that has since been disrupted by the county health department’s latest directives. “It seems like we’re trying to come up with plans, and the health officials are making those impossible.”
And some of the directions from those entities, she emphasized, can be conflicting between agencies.
To try and appease parents and teachers, the district had previously targeted Jan. 11 as a date schools could consider in-person instruction for just a couple of hours a day — dashed during their Oct. 21 meeting with Riverside University Health System-Public Health Departments.
Several children of the parents protesting also held up signs.
Sundance School third-grader Olivia Brown’s explanation for why they chose to stand in the sun for a couple of hours holding up handmade signs: “Because we miss school.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
